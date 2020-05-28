KITTITAS COUNTY, WA- Washington state is slowly shifting into recovery mode and more counties are moving into Phase two of the state reopening plan.

Kittitas County is one of the three counties moving into Phase Two.

The reopening of Kittitas County has been in the works since May 4th when the county applied for a variance.

Up until then the county had gone three weeks without a new COVID-19 case.

However, just when they thought they were in the clear there was an outbreak at Twin City Foods in Ellensburg that put a halt into the approval of the variance.

“People have been waiting for weeks to find out whether or not we were going to be in this phase. So absolutely celebrate today. Enjoy the fact that we made it into phase 2 and as were in Phase 2 keep in mind we want to go into Phase 3,” said Kasey Knutson, Kittitas County Public Health Department, Public Information Officer.

Phase two now allows social gatherings of no more than 5 people from outside the household.

It also opens all outdoor recreation under the new gathering restrictions.

Restaurants, salons and barbershops can now reopen at 50% capacity.

In order to help businesses transition into Phase 2 the county health department set up an economic recovery group.

Knutson said “This partnered group with a coordinated effort to make sure businesses have access to fundinG support if it's available, making sure they have safety plans in place.”

The Ellensburg Pasta Company has run on to-go orders only throughout the closure says they are excited to re-open their doors for dine in customers.

The co-owner Joann Harris says even though the past couple months have been difficult they are excited to look ahead.

“The month of April and these two first weeks of May they were okay but they were not stellar by any means.'' She also says they “took the opportunity to remodel our dining room while we were closed. So we want to showcase that.”