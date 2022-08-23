KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The Kittitas County Health Network (KCHN), a non-profit collaboration of health and social service agencies, was recently awarded three grants to address child-care, substance use, and behavioral health needs in Kittitas County.
The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded $45,000 for KCHN to continue the implementation of a plan to increase access to quality childcare in Kittitas County.
According to a KCHN press release, the grant will prioritize early outdoor educational opportunities and support the expansion of before and after school programs.
The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) awarded KCHN $1 million to address substance use disorders and an additional $2 million to address mental and behavioral health issues in Kittitas County.
These funds will help service providers continue to provide prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
