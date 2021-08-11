KITTITAS COUNTY,WA- Kittitas County, under the CDC's definition, is a hot spot for covid-19 transmission because of that the heath department sent out a warning for those attending large gatherings.
In that press release they state if you do attend a gathering outside of your immediate family you should assume you have been exposed and get tested three to five days after the gathering.
Kittitas county although a hot spot, has lower covid rates than Benton and Franklin county.
Right now, the case count for Benton is at 20,118.
That number is to date since the first confirmed case, new cases just from today are at 149.
Franklin has 13,999 to date and today there are 73 new cases.
Right now we have 711 cases per 100,000 people in the combined counties.
Franklin has the highest case rate on the entire west coast sitting at 748 per 100,000 and Benton is not far behind at 693.
To put that in perspective, when we went in to phase three in March we had to have less than 200 cases per 100,000.
We're sitting at triple that right now.
So we may not have the same suggestion as Kittitas county but things are much worse.
Kittitas county has 264 cases per 100,000
Still high but nowhere near our combined 711 in Benton and Franklin counties.
To find the updated numbers as they come in you can head to the BFHD website.