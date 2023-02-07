KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
Kittitas County is hosting a workshop on flooding on Thursday, February 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hal Holmes Community Center at 209 N. Ruby St. in Ellensburg.
Residential flooding is a seasonal issue in some parts of Kittitas County and this year the county is providing information and strategies for dealing with flooding.
The flood workshop will be an opportunity for homeowners and landowners to learn about flooding concerns, flood control projects and requirements for what they are responsible for from the City of Ellensburg and the Flood Control District.
The workshop will feature a panel discussion and the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with officials.
