Kittitas County hosts kids coloring contest for National County Gov Month

KITTITAS COUNTY –
April is National County Government Month, and the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners office is celebrating with their annual coloring and drawing contest for elementary school kids in the county. This year, the theme is “My Future in Kittitas County.”
Students between Kindergarten and fifth grade can use the form below for their entry. There is a limit of one entry per person. Be sure to include the student’s name, school, grade and teacher. Submit entries to the Kittitas County Commissioner’s office before 5 p.m. on March 18.
All entries will be on display in the Kittitas County Courthouse between April 1 and April 29, then returned at award presentation.
The Board of Commissioners will serve as judges, choosing three winners from each class based on who represents the theme the most. The winners will receive a season’s pass to the Kittitas County Fair, which is scheduled for September 1-5 this year.