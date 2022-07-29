KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
Kittitas county has implemented a burn ban that goes into effect Saturday July 30. The ban will effect the Elk Heights, Snoqualmie Pass, Cle Elum, Liberty, Teanaway, Ronald and Salmon La Sac areas.
The ban prohibits open burning, also called pile or debris burning, outdoors according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
They said the ban does not prohibit propane stoves, gas stoves or charcoal briquette grills/smokers.
The Sheriff's office said campfires in fire rings that contain the fire in designated and improved campgrounds are allowed as well, and ask that you make sure campfires are completely extinguished before leaving.
