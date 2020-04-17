KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - As the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) continues to respond to COVID-19, the work has been shifting to efforts for reopening local businesses, safely. Economic recovery has always been a part of the IMT and with the potential end of Governor Inslee’s emergency order for “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” there will be requirements in place for any business operating to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the coming weeks, businesses are encouraged to start now with addressing ways to minimize and control the spread of COVID-19 in their establishments. Businesses will be required to address ways to keep people six feet apart, which may include offering delivery, limiting customer capacity, et cetera. https://coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers/business-signage-toolkit is a resource available now for local establishments.
In addition to businesses addressing safety concerns, the IMT has as an Economic Recovery Group. The group has been working since early March to provide assistance to local businesses to access financial resources and provide communication. Starting next week, the group will be providing a weekly informational call targeted specifically to Kittitas County business owners.
In order for businesses to reopen in the future, business locations will be required to have the necessary safety procedures in place. “The IMT will work closely with our county commissioners to solidify reopening plans and procedures,” states Dr. Larson. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to have resources and recommendations available for specific business locations at www.doh.wa.gov along with the Washington State Coronavirus Response page https://coronavirus.wa.gov/.