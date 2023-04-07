KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington Secretary of State's Office has approved up to $80,000 for elections security for the Kittitas County Auditor's Office.
The grant from the Secretary of State's Office will fund physical and cyber security improvements at the elections center according to a press release from Kittitas County. The upgrades are expected to be completed by June 30.
Kittitas County Auditor's Office worked with its IT and maintenance departments on securing the grant funding and is already exploring ways to further increase security when more grants become available in 2024 and 2025 according to the County's press release.
"It's important to highlight the partnership with our IT and Maintenance Departments who are working with us to support a holistic approach in elections security across the county," Auditor Bryan Elliott said. "I truly appreciate their support and am certain these relationships will continue to be critical to our success moving forward."
