KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The United States Department of Justice has awarded the Kittitas County Jail a grant totaling $500,000 to develop and build on existing mental health treatment programs for inmates.
According to a Kittitas County press release, the grant will allow the jail to combine mental health and substance abuse programs to help people in crisis and put them on a path to addressing the issues that led to incarceration.
The grant is over 3 years and will allow the Kittitas County Jail to hire a new case manager, which will allow the therapist and designated crisis responder to focus on treating inmates.
"These efforts are ultimately about safety and quality of life in our county. If we can intervene and impact inmate's lives in a way that keeps them from criminal activity in the future, it's a win for them and for everyone in our community," said Clay Myers, Kittitas County Sheriff.
