ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Central Washington University, the City of Ellensburg, and Kittitas County are joining communities across the nation in Operation Green Light to honor veterans.
Operation Green Light is a national initiative spearheaded by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACO) to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face and the resources available to them.
Buildings in Kittitas County that will be lit-up in green from November, 7-13, include CWU's Shaw-Smyser and Barge Halls, Ellensburg City Hall, and the Kittitas County Courthouse.
"The City of Ellensburg is pleased to celebrate those who have served our country so bravely by honoring them through Operation Green Light," said Nancy Lillquist, Ellensburg Mayor.
