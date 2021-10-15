Kittitas County man arrested for two counts of delivery of Methamphetamine

ELLENSBURG, WA - Ellensburg Police Department Anti-Crime Detectives arrested a 35-year-old Upper Kittitas County resident for two counts of delivery of Methamphetamine Thursday, October 14th, 2021.
At the time of this investigation, and arrest, the suspect was out on bail and awaiting court on a similar arrest from the Anti-Crime Detectives from a June of 2020 investigation. The 2020 investigation involved three counts of delivery of Methamphetamine.
The Anti-Crime Team was formed in 2008 to specifically interdict drug dealing and trafficking within the City of Ellensburg. These investigations often cross over into other jurisdictions, and in this case we worked with the Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police Department.
"We will continue actively pursuing those in our community that deal drugs and hold them accountable," the Ellensburg Police Department said on social media. "We will also continue our pursuit of offering resources for those suffering with Substance Use Disorder for a path to recovery."
Resources:
24 CRISIS LINE: 509-925-4168
HOPESOURCE: 509-925-1448
SUNDOWN M RANCH TREATMENT PROGRAM 509-457-0990
DSHS-HEALTH INSURANCE: 509-933-6100
ASPEN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: 866-925-9384
TREATMENT/ DETOX: CMH 509-925-9861
MERIT-SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS: 509-925-9821
RECOVERY ADVOCATE: DR David Douglas 509-306-9910