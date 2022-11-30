KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) is holding three free pre-Holiday COVID-19 vaccine updated booster clinics.
The clinics will be December 15, December 22, and December 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the KCPHD office at 507 N. Nanum Street in Ellensburg.
Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines will be available for anyone over the age of twelve.
Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment by calling 509-962-7515.
