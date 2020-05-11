There are currently 116 people in quarantine and 34 are in isolation, and 19 critical infrastructure workers followed closely. We encourage people to isolate or quarantine in their own home and work to support them in that environment. Home isolation and quarantine is not always possible if there are other high risk people living in the household or other circumstances that make home isolation or quarantine not feasible for an individual. In that case, the IMT works closely with individuals to find the next, most appropriate location to maintain physical distancing during the illness.
Questions have come up regarding how we are preventing the spread of COVID-19 associated with this outbreak and only people who have a residence in Kittitas County are added to our county’s information. The IMT is working with other health jurisdictions (Grant and Yakima County) to coordinate response for anyone who did not live in Kittitas County. The status of the Phase 2 variance application continues to remain on hold. Press releases will continue to be updated, daily, until information is available on the status of the application.
Twin City Foods will be closed until May 19th.Twin City Foods Inc. continues to work closely with the IMT. Dr. Larson, Health Officer, will be walking through the facility today to provide technical assistance in order to prevent any further outbreaks.
An additional press release regarding the variance and outbreak response will be released today at 4:30 pm. For general COVID-19 questions, the Emergency Operation Center is at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.