Kittitas County prepares for airport growth

KITTIAS COUNTY, WA - Recognizing the potential for significant new growth potential at Bowers Field, Kittitas County has been working to develop the facility throughout 2020.

As part of that effort, Kittitas County Commissioners this week approved a resolution creating a new independent Airport Department responsible for the management of Bowers Field. The change was made official after hiring management staff for the airport earlier this year. The new department will replace previous oversight by Kittitas County Public Works to a separate and self-sustaining department.

Commissioners also announced organizational changes through redefined staff roles to better balance ongoing facility responsibilities with future development. Benjamin West will transition to Operations Manager and oversee daily site management as well as the maintenance and safety of both the aeronautical and business park areas at Bowers Field. West will continue to use his Federal Aviation Administration and general aviation background to deliver enhanced onsite customer service as well as ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations. Ken Grannan will move to Airport Director with a primary focus on facility administration and concentrate on future planning, site development, public relations and budgeting. Chairman Brett Wachsmith commented, “With this coordination of responsibilities between our capable staff, we have the tools in place to develop Bowers Field into a marketable asset four our county.”

In addition to the restructure, commissioners also recently allocated an infusion from the General Fund during 2021 budget discussions to purchase equipment for airport maintenance and upkeep. Wachsmith stated, “Kittitas County is investing in Bowers Field by addressing the importance of this amazing and underutilized asset and creating a department to manage it. With population and general aviation growth, this airport is poised for unprecedented growth potential and will provide immense opportunity for our county residents.”

Although the effects of COVID-19 resulted in cancellations of airport events in 2020, hope remains for renewed community outreach in 2021. Director Grannan was enthusiastic in his vision for the future of the facility stating, “We are excited to invite the public to get to know Bowers Field and your airport staff through activities planned for next year, and we hope to show our commitment to making this a place not just for pilots, but for the entire community.”

For more information about the Airport Department visit https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/airport/default.aspx

Tags