Kittitas County prepares for airport growth

KITTIAS COUNTY, WA - Recognizing the potential for significant new growth potential at Bowers Field, Kittitas County has been working to develop the facility throughout 2020.
As part of that effort, Kittitas County Commissioners this week approved a resolution creating a new independent Airport Department responsible for the management of Bowers Field. The change was made official after hiring management staff for the airport earlier this year. The new department will replace previous oversight by Kittitas County Public Works to a separate and self-sustaining department.
In addition to the restructure, commissioners also recently allocated an infusion from the General Fund during 2021 budget discussions to purchase equipment for airport maintenance and upkeep. Wachsmith stated, “Kittitas County is investing in Bowers Field by addressing the importance of this amazing and underutilized asset and creating a department to manage it. With population and general aviation growth, this airport is poised for unprecedented growth potential and will provide immense opportunity for our county residents.”
Although the effects of COVID-19 resulted in cancellations of airport events in 2020, hope remains for renewed community outreach in 2021. Director Grannan was enthusiastic in his vision for the future of the facility stating, “We are excited to invite the public to get to know Bowers Field and your airport staff through activities planned for next year, and we hope to show our commitment to making this a place not just for pilots, but for the entire community.”
For more information about the Airport Department visit https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/airport/default.aspx