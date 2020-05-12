Upon investigation, it was determined that Cautard had assaulted a 4-year-old child earlier in the evening. The child was treated and released from KVH in Ellensburg. Cautard was arrested by deputies later on Sunday around 8:15 A.M. as he was walking on Salmon La Sac Road. He was booked into Kittitas County Corrections Center for Assault of a Child 2nd Degree (strangulation) and Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Arrest made in child assault case. On Sunday 5/10/20, Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a child assault report in the French Cabin Creek area north of Ronald. It was further reported that 33-year-old Paul R. Cautard was holding his girlfriend and her three children against their will at a remote campsite in the French Cabin Creek area.