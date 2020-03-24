KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Courts Closed to Public Access Until Further Notice.
In accordance with Kittitas County Resolution 2020-060: A Resolution Related to Temporarily Limiting Access to County Buildings and Offices, the Kittitas County Superior Court, Kittitas County Clerk’s Office, and the Lower Kittitas District Court will be closed to public access until further notice. If you have an emergency call 911.
If you need an emergency protection order call:
509-962-7511 - District Court
509-962-7531 - Superior Court