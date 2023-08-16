KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Kittitas County is urging residents to conserve water during the drought period.
According to Kittitas County Public Works Department, water rights have been secured for junior groundwater uses associated with small-scale and individual well use.
Due to this residents who rely on these types of well water to provide water indoors will have more water security even during droughts.
This protection is limited to indoor use and irrigation of up to 500 square feet of yard.
All residents are encouraged to conserve water use during drought periods according to Kittitas County.
On July 24 2023 a drought was declared by the Department of Ecology. The drought was declared in parts of 12 different counties including Yakima and Kittitas.
