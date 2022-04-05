KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. —
The eighth annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award is open for nominations through April 29. The award is sponsored by the Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee (BOHAC) and is meant to honor those who have made substantial contributions to health in the county.
Anyone can nominate an individual, group or organization that has positively impacted the health of the Kittitas County community. Self-nomination is allowed.
Nomination forms can be found online or at the Kittitas County Public Health Department. Send your nominations to publichealth@co.kittitas.wa.us or to 507 North Nanum Street, Suite 102, Ellensburg WA 98926.
The BOHAC chooses a recipient after reviewing all nominations. They will be notified by May 16 and will be awarded June 16 at the regular board of health meeting. The award will be between $500 and $1000 for projects that will benefit Kittitas County health.
The award is possible due to a donation from former Kittitas County Health Officer Jim Gale.
