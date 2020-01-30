ELLENSBURG,WA- The Kittitas County Public Health Department has sent a test for a possible coronavirus patient in voluntary isolation Thursday. The patient is a student at Central Washington University.

Health Officials say the student went to the CWU Student Medical & Counseling Clinic for treatment after falling ill when returning back from an international event this week.

CWU Student Medical & Counseling Clinic staff says the student could have been exposed at that event.

Health officials ensure the student is being cared for and that the campus remains safe. KCPHD has interviewed the student and will work with any close contacts to mitigate any exposures.

The test results take up to 72 hours until confirmed.

The student will stay in isolation until the test results are available.

For more information about novel coronavirus visit DOH at www.doh.wa.gov. For updated local information call the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.

This is a developing story.