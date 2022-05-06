Kittitas County Public Health giving away air cleaners to families in need

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. —
The Kittitas County Public Health Department is giving away HEPA portable air cleaners to eligible families while supplies last. Distribution will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Staff will distribute the cleaners at the Kittitas County Farmers Market on May 7 and 21. Cleaners will also be available at the KCPHD building from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The cleaners came from grant funding through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Department of Health. This comes after Kittitas County reported air quality issues. KCPHD said the goal of the program is to improve air quality for the most vulnerable populations before wildfire season begins.
ELIGIBILITY
- Someone in your house has asthma, hypertension, coronary artery disease or COPD
- Your house is at or below 250% poverty level or qualifies for public assistance
- You do not own a HEPA portable air cleaner
- You are willing to participate in a demographics collection
