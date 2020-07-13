Kittitas County, WA - 07/13/2020 - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) is responding to an increase in cases associated with Long Term Care Facilities (LTFC) in Ellensburg.
Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley (Prestige Post-Acute) has 5 staff that has tested positive for COVID-19. There are also now 4 residents within the facility who have also tested positive. There is also an additional positive case of a staff person at Meadows Place Assisted Living Community (Meadows Place) and more testing results are expected back. Everyone is stable at this time. To those who have family members at Prestige Post-Acute or Meadows Place, we have prepared for months to ensure a quick response to any potential exposures to COVID-19. Each of us will do our part and do our best to keep your loved ones safe.
Prestige Post-Acute and Meadows Place are considered Long Term Care Facilities (LTCF), which house people who are at higher risk for complications. Special considerations are already in place, for example, around mass testing. The IMT will be conducting mass testing at Prestige today. Mass testing for LTCF locations only occurs on-site with very limited personnel who are allowed inside of the facility. Prestige Post-Acute will also be implementing routine monthly testing moving forward.
The IMT is completing case and contact investigation. We are coordinating closely with each facility to ensure every contact is in isolation or quarantine. Every precaution is being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the facility and the level of care for family members will continue despite COVID-19. The IMT will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.