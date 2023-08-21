KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Kittitas County Public Works Department has compiled a six-year transportation improvement and construction program for 2024-2029 and is now seeking public comment on the plan.
The six-year transportation plan includes capital improvement projects funded through local funds and grants to complete projects, such as bridge replacement, road maintenance and safety improvements according to Kittitas County.
The six-year transportation plan documents, including a map, financial breakdown and descriptions of each project are available online. Any responses to the plan should be submitted online by August 31.
Two open houses will also be held for the public to comment on the six-year plan on the following dates in Ellensburg and Cle Elum.
- August 28, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Upper County Maintenance Facility Conference Room, 51 No. 5 Mine Rd, Cle Elum.
- August 29, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kittitas County Public Works Conference Room, 411 N. Ruby St., Suite 1, Ellensburg.
