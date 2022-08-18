KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD), in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), is recruiting 10 households interested in improving the indoor air quality in their homes during fire season.
Eligible households will receive two free portable air cleaners with a HEPA filter, for use during the project. The air cleaners may be kept when the project ends.
The program includes education on setting up the air cleaners and clean air rooms, along with data collection.
The deadline to participate is Wednesday, August, 31st.
Participating household must meet eligibility requirements, including:
Be Kittitas County residents
Be at leas 18 years of age
Have a medically documented case of asthma, COPD, or hypertension
Do not currently own an air filter
Have reliable power in the home
For more information, please contact KCPHD at 509-962-7615
