KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-The Kittitas County Public Health District (KCPHD) is recommending that anyone using illegal opioids or who will be around anyone using them to have access to Narcan.
The recommendation is a response to an increase in opioid overdoses in Kittitas County reported to the KCPHD by local emergency response personnel.
According to a KCPHD press release the increase in overdoses may be due to fentanyl-laced pills.
Narcan is an antidote for opioid overdose and can temporarily stop the effects of opiates. Narcan is easy to use and FDA approved. KCPHD has nasal and injectable Narcan available free of charge for community members and provides training on its use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.