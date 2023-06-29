KITTITAS, Wash.- Kittitas County Sheriff has launched Operation Dry water 2023 for July 1, 2, and 3.
This annual Operation dry water campaign aims to keep people safe by removing impaired boaters from the water.
Operating any vessel while under the influence is illegal. Kittitas County Marine Patrols will be out on recreational water ways in the county.
Extra patrols will also be extending to roadways to prevent intoxicated driving.
Kittitas County Sheriff reminds everyone to never boat or drive while Intoxicated.
