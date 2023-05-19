KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A court order is forcing an upper Kittitas County home to be cleaned through the Sheriff's Office.
A writ of abatement was ordered, and the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is acting on the order today. The action comes eight years after the first complaint to the homeowner who was told multiple times to clean the property.
The Upper Kittitas County District Court issued an order to clean the property in 2019 before the Sheriff's Office was ordered to abate, or address, the issues.
In a Facebook post, KCSO says similar properties create health and safety risks for the community and anyone with questions on the process should call the Kittitas County Code Enforcement Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.