KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Private citizens who assisted the Sheriff's Office in Marine Rescues were recognized in award ceremonies this month.
In two ceremonies this month, Sheriff Clay Myers presented Public Service Awards to long-time Kittitas County citizens Jack Seth, Pat Taylor, Doss Roberts and Jim Henderson for their exceptional service to our community.
During the Sheriff’s early years as a deputy and sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office, there was no formal Marine Unit or organized system of volunteers. Instead, these water-savvy gentlemen selflessly used their own equipment and time to assist whenever there was an emergency on our lakes and rivers. Their skills and their knowledge of our inland waterways helped save many lives. They also helped to recover some whose lives were lost, to be returned to the care of their families.
Each of the men received a plaque and certificate along with a letter of thanks from the Sheriff. Sheriff Myers said, “This recognition is long overdue. For many years, these men came when we called, any time of day or night, and did what needed doing. We owe them a debt of gratitude and so do the many people whose lives they saved and impacted.”