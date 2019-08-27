ELLENSBURG, WA - Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where a deputy was shot with a hunting arrow while responding to a mental health call.

Around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon deputies responded to the Chenoweth residence, 3 miles north-east of Ellensburg, at the request of the local mental health department for a subject threatening residents on the property. They requested assistance with Mr. Chenoweth, as he was said to have fought with law enforcement in the past.

When Cpl. Woody opened the door, he was immediately struck with a hunting arrow in his left shoulder.

Corporal James Woody was transported by ambulance from the scene after being shot in the left shoulder by 41 year old Michael Chenoweth of Ellensburg. A Tactical Team later negotiated a peaceful surrender and Mr. Chenoweth was taken into custody.

Kittitas County Undersheriff Myers said , "Cpl. Woody was very fortunate, the arrow appeared to have hit at enough of an angle when it struck the bone, it transitioned away instead of driving straight in.... Law enforcement has to respond to these calls but, unfortunately, most of the time the people involved are already in crisis. and that puts our officers and the citizen at great risk."