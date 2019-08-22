KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has a new boat that will respond to emergencies on the water and be used for marine patrol.

The marine patrol program at the Sheriff's Office is comprised of 4 vessels. This new boat will replace the previous "Marine 1" that was purchased in 2002. Marine 2 is a Rouge jet boat used primarily in the upper county; Marine 3 is an Emerson jet boat used primarily on the Yakima River; and Marine 4 is a small Achilles raft that can be deployed in very shallow water. The marine patrol program also uses 2 personal watercraft vessels for rescues or patrol.

There are currently 8 deputies who have attended the state certified basic marine patrol school. Those deputies must meet yearly certification and train regularly on all the boats and multiple bodies of water in our county.

The new Marine 1 is a 22-foot Custom Weld Enforcement boat that was built in Lewiston, Idaho. It has a 250 horsepower outboard motor with a three quarter hard top. The boat is equipped with multiple search lights, can seat 8 people comfortably, and is set up to tow stranded vessels.

“Our office responds to all water related problems on the Columbia River, Yakima River, Cle Elum River, Lake Kachess, Lake Cle Elum, Lake Easton and Lake Keechelus," said Sheriff Dana. "This boat was purchased with our portion of the Washington State's boater registrations fees. It will be stationed in Vantage for quick response to rescues and emergencies. We will also be patrolling at various times under the State Park boating safety grants program. Our new boat is especially suited for the rough water conditions often found on the Columbia and will keep officers safe while on patrol.”

If you have any boating questions, or wish to have a boat inspected for the necessary safety equipment, please contact the Sheriff's Office and request to speak with a marine patrol deputy.