Kittitas County Sheriff warns of scam calls

KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning people living in Kittitas County of scam callers claiming to be Deputy Scott Hoffman and threatening to arrest them.
According to the KCSO, past residents of Kittitas County are also receiving these calls. The caller is saying the arrest is because of a subpoena.
If you get a call like this, hang up and call KITTCOM, the dispatch center, to confirm who you are talking to.
Remember no real cop will ever ask you for money over the phone.
According to KCSO, scams like these steal billions of dollars from people each year, so it's important to be cautious if you receive a phone call that sounds suspicious.
