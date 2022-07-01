Kittitas County Sheriff's Office credits lifejackets in water rescue of four

LAKE CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a submerged boat in Lake Cle Elum on June 30, shortly before 1:30 p.m. While deputies were en route, they were put on the line with the people in the boat, who had called 9-1-1.
They said there were two adults, a teenager and a three-year-old inside. Everyone had life jackets, but the boat was submerged and they were getting cold. Deputies were able to find their location, about a mile from shore.
The Upper County Marine Patrol vessel was used by KCSO deputies trained in marine rescue to reach the sinking boat. Kittitas Fire Protection District 6 also assisted.
The three-year-old was resting on the still-floating end of the boat when crews arrived. They picked up the kid and pulled the adults and teenager from the water. The four were ferried to the shore and checked by medics. There were no injuries.
After everyone was on shore, the patrol vessel went back out and towed the boat to shore. Between the initial call and the time everyone was on shore, the rescue took about 30 minutes.
“We’re happy this crisis had such a positive outcome—but most of the credit goes to the lifejackets all four people were wearing,” said KCSO on social media. “It takes minutes to pull together even a very efficient water rescue… But in very cold water like the recreational waters of Kittitas County, it can be a matter of only seconds before even proficient and experienced swimmers are disabled and drowned.”
KCSO is asking everyone to boat safely this Fourth of July weekend, and be sure to wear the proper life jacket.
