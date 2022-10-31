KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to a collision on the Vantage Highway east of Kittitas on October, 29.
A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and crashed head on into a Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old female from Ellensburg.
The Ford Explorer then spun and hit another car that was being driven by a different 16-year-old female.
According to a KCSO press release, both the SUV and pickup sustained serious damage. The 16-year-old driver of the truck suffered multiple leg fractures. Deputies on scene applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and she was transported to the hospital. She is expected to survive.
The 57-year-old driver was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
The KCSO investigation determined that he was possibly intoxicated and a warrant for a blood test was issued. If the driver was intoxicated he may face felony vehicular assault charges.
