Kittitas County to Move Forward with Recreational Youth Sports

Kittitas County, WA - Kittitas County, in coordination with local municipalities and local youth sports organizations, will move forward with youth sports this fall.
The local Kittitas County Health Order has been updated to allow for youth sports under the Washington State Phased Plan Guidance. Recently, youth sports were suspended as the incident rate in Kittitas County climbed above 75 cases per 100,000 for two weeks.
“Local youth sports organizations worked hard before and continue to work hard to provide for youth recreation while doing so in a safe manner in response to COVID-19,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
One example of an organization working to provide youth sports in response to COVID-19 is the Kittitas Valley Junior Soccer Association (KVJSA). KVJSA has submitted their safety plan and their plan is enough to mitigate the harm of COVID-19 at this time, operating under Phase 3 Guidance.
Phase 3 Guidance for sports is specific to outdoor youth sports activities only. The guidance allows for teams to resume playing games. Total gatherings at any one game cannot exceed 50 individuals. For sporting complexes with multiple fields, the individual limit is counted on a per-field and not a per-complex basis.