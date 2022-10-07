KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) and Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) will hold their annual drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on October, 21, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccination clinic will be at the Western Village on 8th and Alder. Vehicles should enter from Alder Street.
According to a KCPHD press release, a limited supply of COVID boosters will also be available. The shots are free, but will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot.
Additional information about the drive-thru clinic and consent forms can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.