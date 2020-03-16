KITTITAS, WA - Kittitas County Treasurer recommends paying property taxes by mail or online and suggests that property owners consider early payment.
At this time, the Kittitas County Treasurer’s office is still open to the public. However, in response to current recommendations on mitigating the spread of the Covid-19 virus through social distancing, the Kittitas County Treasurer’s office is requesting that Kittitas County property owners consider paying their taxes by mail, through online banking, or with a credit card through the County website. Early payment of property taxes will allow for prompt posting of payments and assist the Treasurer’s office in the event of staffing shortages due to the virus.
Additionally, the Treasurer is recommending that anyone who conducts business with or through this office look for a means to do so electronically or by mail.