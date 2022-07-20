KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
UPDATE: JULY 21, 2022 3:30 p.m.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has updated that Jesse Chenoweth is no longer a person of interest in the investigation and was mistakenly named in the first place.
Following the press release on July 20, KCSO learned Chenoweth was booked into a nearby jail during the thefts and could not have been involved.
"We are sorry to have mistakenly named Mr. Chenoweth as a suspect..." said the updated press release. "In this case, we learned that our initial suspicion- though based on legitimate investigative information- was wrong. We take very seriously our responsibility to provide reliable information to the public about urgent safety problems, like this vehicle theft series, with the responsibility to provide only the most accurate and reliable information possible."
The investigation remains active and anyone with information should still contact KITTCOM at 509-925-8534.
JULY 20, 2022 5 p.m.
Sheriff's Deputies and Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Officers are jointly investigating a series of truck thefts in Kittitas County. The focus of the thefts has been early 2000's Ford Super duty Trucks.
In some cases the pickups that were recovered after being stolen were targeted again.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has identified two persons of interest, 39-year-old Jesse Chenoweth and 33-year-old Keeley Wolfe.
Chenoweth has an outstanding warrant for assault and attempting to elude police. KCSO says to not approach Chenoweth and if you see him call 911.
Citizens should secure their vehicles and remove valuables that may encourage a break in.
KCSO is asking for information on their location and other vehicle break ins. Anyone with information can contact KITTCOM at 509-925-8534.
