Kittitas County virtual community meeting November 19

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Incident Management will be hosting a virtual community meeting on Thursday, November 19 regarding COVID-19 from 5:30 pm to 7pm via Webex.
The meeting will include a brief update about the current status of COVID-19 and will be open for community members to submit questions to be answered by a panel of local experts. Please use the following link to participate. Please use “community” as the password to attend.
https://kittitascounty.webex.com/kittitascounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=eea02ac395bff165219e266c8b4ca7922
Typically, community meetings are held for emergencies in Kittitas County, so that residents may ask questions related to the emergency response. The virtual meeting will be formatted similarly. After the brief introduction, questions will be fielded by writing questions in while the event is occurring.
“If residents find this virtual format useful, we will schedule additional community meetings online,” states Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama. “We will also ensure that the meeting is recorded in case people are unable to attend or join late.”