Kittitas County's response to Washington State's 1b Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccine

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Washington State released Phase 1b COVID-19 guidelines today. Phase B1 includes all people 70 years or older and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households.
At this time, Kittitas County is waiting for additional vaccine supply and does not have a date for when that will be arriving. They will notify the public, immediately, when additional supply is received. They will not vaccinating B1 until vaccine arrives and we do not have a waiting list for those interested in receiving the vaccine.
Kittitas County has a coordinated response to distribute vaccine, which includes partners such Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH), Central Washington University, Community Health of Central Washington, along with our responders from the Incident Management Team. Currently, partners are determining a point of distribution location for the B1 category in order to provide the most efficient method of getting vaccine to individuals in this category.
Washington State has provided information beyond B1, which includes a second, third, and fourth subcategory in the B phase. The following categories apply:
- B1: 70 years or older or 50 years or older in multigenerational households.
- B2: 50 years or older who are high risk and in congregate work settings (agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, k-12, childcare, corrections, public transit, fire, law enforcement).
- B3: 16 years or older with 2 or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions.
- B4: Under 50 years old who are high risk and in congregate work settings (same as B2), anyone in congregate living settings regardless of age.