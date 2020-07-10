KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A second long term care facility in Kittitas County has COVID-19 cases associated with the facility.
On July 8, Kittitas County was notified that two staff members of Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley have tested positive for COVID-19.
The response for Prestige will be the same response to an earlier COVID case related to Meadows Place. Prestige has notified every resident and family member that there were two staff persons who have tested positive for COVID. We are working closely with management and all employees and residents of the facility will be tested.
LTCF locations provide care to people who are at higher risk for complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as you get older, your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases. The greatest risk for severe illness is among those aged 85 or older.
Due to the higher risk, our LTCF locations have been in contact with the Kittitas County Incident Management Team since the beginning of this pandemic. Locations have already prepared for response including mass notification, patient quarantine/isolation, mass testing, and considerations for long term care facilities staffing and supplies levels.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.
Kittitas County, from the Cascades to the Columbia, and online at http://www.co.kittitas.wa.us