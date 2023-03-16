car seat

KITTITAS COUNTY- Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 is offering car seat checks to ensure children's safety when driving.

"All children should be in a non-expired, well-fitted car seat," said KCFPD 6 on Facebook.

Car seat checks are available at Station 61 in Ronald but there is the possibility of home checks if there are multiple vehicles, car seats, or children.

KCFPD 6 has 2 certified car seat technicians to help, but also say it can research installation to ensure the safest ride possible.

Checks are available by appointment through their website.