KITTITAS COUNTY- Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 is offering car seat checks to ensure children's safety when driving.
"All children should be in a non-expired, well-fitted car seat," said KCFPD 6 on Facebook.
Car seat checks are available at Station 61 in Ronald but there is the possibility of home checks if there are multiple vehicles, car seats, or children.
KCFPD 6 has 2 certified car seat technicians to help, but also say it can research installation to ensure the safest ride possible.
Checks are available by appointment through their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.