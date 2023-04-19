PEND OREILE COUNTY, Wash.- The suspect who was originally accused of using false documents to take out loans for purchases has been arrested at a casino in Pend Oreille County.
The 58-year-old previously purchased an ATV at Enumclaw Powersports using identification he gathered through mail theft.
An investigation by the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit found a string of reports of the suspect using a victim's identity to purchase $12,600 worth of jewelry from a Tacoma store.
The victim denied making any of the purchases, and a detective found someone had gained access to their account to order a replacement ID.
The suspect is behind another fraud case where they obtained a loan using a second victim's identity to get a loan of $25,000 at Northern Quest Casino.
Detectives worked with Kalispel Tribal Police and found the suspect at the casino where he provided the driver's license of the second victim.
The suspect was arrested with $7,146, a fraudulently purchased vehicle and multiple drugs and weapons.
SVIU seized over 1,000 blue pills believed to be fentanyl, a bag believed to be methamphetamine, a tar-like substance believed to be heroin, multiple documents, cellphones, a laptop, printer, camera, black rifle and three realistic air pistols.
The suspect has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of identity theft and theft. His bond has been set at $50,000 and he has warrants from another jurisdiction. Additional charges can still be filed.
The investigation remains active. Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
