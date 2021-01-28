Kittitas Medical Expands to new Ellensburg location

ELLENSBURG, WA - Kittitas Medical, a full-service home medical supply company serving Kittitas County, is increasing its Ellensburg presence with a larger showroom and expanded product offerings at its new Main Street location.
Kittitas Medical moved this month from its previous location on S. Pearl Street in Ellensburg to the newly updated building on Main Street, which formerly housed a self-service storage business. The new location doubles the available showroom space and provides 2,500 square feet of additional onsite storage for inventory.
“We now have a designated PAP setup/fitting room, and with the added warehouse space, we are able to keep more of the larger items like wheelchairs and hospital beds in stock, which makes for quicker deliveries,” says Starla Jeske, Kittitas Medical store lead.
Before opening in 2016, Kittitas residents had to go to Wenatchee or Yakima for home healthcare equipment due to a lack of local medical supply providers.
Jeske, who grew up in Ellensburg and returned to her hometown in 2016 to open Kittitas Medical, is excited for what the new, expanded location means for serving the home healthcare needs of the region. “I am excited to be able to give back to a community where I was born and raised. I am now helping my teachers, 4-H leaders, classmates and their families with their medical supply needs.”
Kittitas Medical offers a full line-up of home healthcare products and services, including home oxygen, CPAP and BiPAP, wheelchairs and other mobility aids, hospital beds, bathroom safety and wound care.
Nationwide, home healthcare companies have played a major role in home-based treatment for Covid-19 patients, delivering oxygen and other supplies necessary for treatment and recovery from the illness.
“Durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers like Kittitas Medical and its sister store, Howard’s Medical, play a critical role in the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” explains Erik Mickelson, CEO of Howard’s Medical. “Hospitals are discharging patients home who are still in need of respiratory care. That’s where we step in and provide the oxygen and other supplies that allow patients to recover at home.”
Howard's Medical is a family-owned, full-service provider of home healthcare and durable medical equipment and supplies based in Yakima, Wash. The company operates four locations throughout Central Washington, including Medical in Ellensburg.