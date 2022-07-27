NEAR ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Kittitas Reclamation District (KRD) installed safety measures into some of their canals that could help save your life if you find yourself stuck in one.
Swimming in canals is dangerous and never recommended. The temperatures are extremely cold, there are fast currents, sharp turns and drops that could easily drown you. The Manager for KRD Urban Eberhart said despite warning people of the dangers of canals, they see people recreating near them, every day.
"As the population increases in our area, particularly in the upper Kittitas County, we are seeing a lot more of that type of trespass, these are not public access roads, they are dangerous places to be," Eberhart said.
It's not always swimming, but sometimes people are walking along canals with their pets and then their pet falls in. The person then tries to go after their pet and finds themselves in danger.
Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said if your pet or someone falls into a canal, don't try to help them out.
"Just watch where the person is and let us know, we don't want you to really intervene or try to help the person because then we'll have to help two people," Schilperoort said.
The YCSO has boats to help with water rescues in canals.
KRD also installed ladders along the walls of some canals, escape ramps and ropes so you can try to pull yourself out if you do find yourself in a canal.
According to the Guidelines for Public Safety at Hydropower Projects, the amount of protection required at a canal depends on how much access the public has to it. Eberhart said their safety measures could be the difference between life and death because canals are really hard to get out of.
Schilperoort said water rescues could be made easier in canals with safety precautions.
"It would make it easier for rescues or even prevent us from having to come out if there are ladders along or ropes along but again that depends if the person doesn't go under the water and is able to see," he said.
If you trespass onto operational roads not open to the public to recreate near a canal, you could be cited. KRD works closely with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and the prosecutor to hold people responsible.
