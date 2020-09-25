Kittitas Secondary School Students Wins Year of the Apple Art Contest

WENATCHEE, WA - Kittitas Secondary School student Kirstin Johnson was the Grand Prize winner in the 25th Annual Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) Year of the Apple Art Contest sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.

Johnson received a check for $1000 for her efforts and will see her artwork published on the 2021 Corteva Agriscience calendar poster.

The announcement of the 2020 Year of the Apple Art Contest winner was delayed this year. Generally, the top place finishers are announced at the end of each school year. With schools in remote learning last spring it wasn’t an option to announce person at that time. Earlier today, representatives from the WAEF and Corteva Agriscience got to announce Johnson’s grand prize at her school with her parents, school principal, and art teacher in attendance.

Dan Snipes, representative of Corteva Agriscience shared this of today’s announcement, “What a special moment to be present to recognize this young lady for her talent and dedication to nurturing that talent. There have been several things lost during this challenging year, especially for young people. Today was a great day. Corteva Agriscience is thrilled to be part of this contest and is proud to support students through WAEF.”

The grand prize artwork was titled Far From The Tree. Johnson created her entry utilizing a colored pencil. She submitted the piece while a sophomore at Kittitas Secondary School.

Second place winner, Meredith Sconce from Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School won $500 and Margot Massey from Kamiakin High School was awarded third place and $250 for her entry.

In addition to student prizes, art programs in their schools each receive a $150 gift card for the purchase of art supplies.

The art contest is open to all students in grades 9th – 12th in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima, and Walla Walla counties. Students may submit entries in a variety of traditional artistic mediums.

The grand prize artwork can be viewed at https://waef.org/event/year-of-the-apple/. Entry forms and contest rules for the 2021 Year of the Apple art contest will be available on December 1st, 2020 on the WAEF event website. The deadline for students to submit entries is May 1st, 2021.

Annually, Corteva Agriscience produces a poster calendar featuring the grand prize-winning artwork. The calendar is distributed to agriculture customers throughout central Washington. To receive a copy via the mail, please contact the WAEF office at (509) 663-7713.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of Washington’s tree fruit industry dedicated to coordinating, promoting, and developing educational opportunities reflecting the values of tree fruit industry members.