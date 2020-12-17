Kittitas Valley Wind Farm celebrates a decade of clean energy in Kittitas County

CLE ELUM, WA – EDP Renewables’ Kittitas Valley Wind Farm is celebrating a decade of providing clean energy in Kittitas County.
Over the years, the wind farm has contributed to local schools, landowners and the community through its operations and community outreach.
Since becoming operational 10 years ago, the wind farm has:
- Provided an economic boost to the area through $4 million in payments to local governments and an initial capital investment of $221 million.
- Spent about $11.6 million within 50 miles of the wind farm, much of which has gone to local small businesses.
- Supplied enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of 26,000 Washington homes.
- Saved more than 179 million gallons of water each year and improves local air quality by mitigating the health effects of harmful air pollutants and displacing fossil fuel emissions.
- Paid $4.7 million to participating landowners through 2019 who participate in long-term leases and easement agreements to host turbines, which are compatible with many other land uses, on their property.
- Invested in the community in several other ways — most recently, with a $5,000 COVID-19 relief donation to Friends in Service to Humanity in Kittitas County.
“We’re proud of Kittitas Valley’s positive impact in this state,” said Eric Melbardis, Kittitas Valley Wind Farm Senior Operations Manager. “It’s incredible to think of how our business, community relationships and environmental benefits have grown over the past decade. We’re looking forward to many more successful years.”
“The continued generosity and kindness from donors like EDP Renewables has enabled FISH to be a constant for 50 years and assures that we can help the most vulnerable in our county navigate the unique and evolving challenges of this health crisis,” said Peggy Morache, Executive Director of Friends in Service to Humanity. “We sincerely appreciate the support the wind farm has provided over the last 10 years."