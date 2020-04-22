RICHLAND, WA – The need is always present for donations to the Tri-Cities Food Bank and for years Kiwanis of Tri-Cities Industry has answered the call. Like many groups TCI has traditionally held food drives, but due to the ongoing health concerns shifted their focus to raising funds for so that the Food Bank to buy direct. TCI members sprang into action and collected $1,426.67, most of it in just one week.
“I am very proud of what our club continues to accomplish,” current TCI President Joel Bouchey remarked. “We have supported the TriCities Food Bank and other local charities for years, but I have never seen our club respond so fast to a community need."
“The TriCities Food Bank is very grateful for this donation. We are appreciative of the support to feed those in need in our community,” VJ Meadows, Executive Director of the Tri-Cities Food Bank, commented. “These challenging times due to the COVID-19 virus would be overwhelming without community partners like TCI to support us.” The Food Bank also committed a portion of the donation specifically to buying food for children at risk due to hunger. Kiwanis clubs nationwide have a focus on helping organizations that support children, and Kiwanis is the only service organization that actively sponsors community service clubs in schools. These clubs, including K-Kids, Key Club, and Circle K teach children and young adults the importance of community service and leadership by example.
“There are so many groups stepping up to help kids in our region right now,” continued Bouchey. “In the age of social distancing it is hard for us to give our time volunteering as we like to so we want to make sure we are helping support these great groups financially as they see their own fundraising and donation efforts challenged."