Kiwanis Club of Yakima announces their Centennial Celebration gift to the community.

YAKIMA, WA - The Kiwanis Club of Yakima along with the Yakima Kiwanis Charitable Trust Foundation is funding the remodel of the director’s cabin at YMCA Camp Dudley (Including a new metal roof) and will add an infirmary/nursing area.
This project is the Kiwanis Club of Yakima’s centennial celebration gift to the community.
“The Kiwanis Club of Yakima has a long history of supporting Camp Dudley from volunteering to clean up the camp before opening in the late spring to providing campership (scholarship) funds to children and families who would not be able to attend summer camp. Supporting this new project was the perfect fit for our 100-year project. – Karri Livingston”
The official groundbreaking ceremony was Sunday September 2020 at Camp Dudley on White Pass near Clear Lake.
“We at Camp Dudley are inspired by the charity of Kiwanis with the support of this project. The remodeling of our administration building into a health and wellness office and camper infirmary will have a lasting effect on campers for decades. The ability for our amazing volunteer nurses and trained staff to operate in a safer and more functional space will allow us to better tackle the current health challenges as well as future ones. The Kiwanis is really making a big investment in the health and growth of the youth of our community. The building will continue to also function as our administrative office as well. Thank you to the Kiwanis and to Tri-Ply Construction for their amazing generosity and skillful work as well. -Kyle McPherson”
Major donors to the project besides the Kiwanis organizations include Tri-Ply Construction; the general contractor for the project, Firstline Drafting and Stein’s Hardware.
“We love giving back to our community and we try to support projects that our local service clubs like Kiwanis and our employees volunteer with. Being able to help YMCA Camp Dudley add an infirmary was an easy decision for us to make with Covid-19 on our minds. Getting out in the woods and experiencing is really important for our youth and it’s a fun project for our team to work on too. We hope the new infirmary will help open the camp back up safely. – Beth Klingele”