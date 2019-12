Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who participated in today's Hometown Harvest Food Drive!

You all made a small impact that will leave a big difference.

So far, we've received over 40,000 meals.

These are the location breakdowns from today--

Kennewick: 6408 meals

Yakima: 7151 meals

Richland: 8612 meals

This is not the final total yet...we will have the total hunger bags sold from Safeway and Albertsons in the beginning of January. More food is coming in next week too!