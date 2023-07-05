TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
Hotter temperatures and the sun is out so you may be wanting to cool off in nearby rivers. Before you go, remember it’s important to stay safe while having fun.
The water levels in the river depend on the amount of water flowing through nearby dams. As for the Yakima River, it gets really shallow when the flow is fast.
Deputy Brad Klippert with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office tells me every year, boaters get stuck in the Yakima River because they don’t pay attention to water levels, Deputy Klippert being one.
“The water level in the Yakima River was going down because they were shoving water through the dams and the water level was lower than I anticipated and got one of our boats stuck there last year.” says Deputy Klippert.
However, Deputy Klipper tells me boaters should remember to always have enough life jackets on board the boat, kayak or paddleboard for every person, but not just on board. The life jackets must be at an arm's length to grab easily.
Life jackets and water levels are the only two things to know. He suggests paddleboarders, kayakers and jet skiers carry a whistle with them at all times.
That way if something is going wrong, you can blow the whistle to alert people around you.
“Gotta have a sounding device so that if someone's driving pulling an innertube looking back there not looking at you.” he tells me. “You can blow your whistle very very loud or whatever sounding device you have to say hey I’m here don't hit me.”
An easy way of avoiding getting hit, keep boats away from shorelines and don’t kayak or paddleboard too far from the shore.
A couple years ago, BSCO deputies rescued two women whose boat got too close to the shoreline. They fell overboard and hit their heads on the rocks, getting a concussion.
“Is there a speed limit for boaters and jet skiers?” I asked
Deputy Klippert tells me they unfortunately don’t have a speed limit, but he encourages boaters to be cautious and safe when speeding.
“Please drive at a very slow speed.” he says. “At least at a speed where you can see and hear everyone else.”
Boating at night? Make sure your have the three most important lights. A green light on your right. Red to your left and a 360 degree light on top. This way other boaters know your direction of travel and are able to see you when out on the water.
So before heading out to the river, think about the water levels. If you aren’t sure, don’t drive in that river.
Remember your life jackets! Can’t find yours? You can check the loaner stations around the Tri-Cities.
