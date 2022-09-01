PORTLAND, Ore.-
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and will be a busy time in the National Forests of the Pacific Northwest. The United States Forest Service encourages everyone to get outdoors, but wants visitors to the National Forests of Oregon and Washington to "know before they go."
According to a Forest Service news release visitors to National forests this weekend should take responsible precautions in the following areas:
FIRE: Recently the weather across the Pacific Northwest has been hot and dry. Fire danger remains extremely high. Fire use restrictions are in place on many public lands and should be followed.
NAVIGATION: Many rely on cell phones, but in public lands cell service is not always reliable, GPS and paper maps should also be packed before heading out this weekend.
OUTDOOR ESSENTIALS: Make sure you have plenty of water, food, shelter, and first aid supplies before camping.
BE BEAR AWARE: Bears live in the woods so be aware of your surroundings at all times and secure your food.
Learn more about the National forests of Oregon and Washington here.
